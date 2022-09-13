'The White Lotus', 'Ted Lasso' e 'Succession' são as grandes vencedoras do Emmy 2022

Nesta última segunda-feira (12), na cidade de Los Angeles, ocorreu a cerimônia da 74ª premiação do Emmy. Apresentada pelo humorista Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live") a noite foi tranquila, sem grandes polêmicas e sem nenhum tapa para comentar.

"The White Lotus", "Ted Lasso" e "Succession" foram as três grandes vencedoras da noite. A minissérie "The White Lotus" foi a maior de todas em número absoluto de prêmios, cinco no total. Os programas que poderiam concorrer ao Emmy deste ano tiveram que estrear entre junho de 2021 e maio de 2022, confira abaixo a lista completa de vencedores do Emmy:



Série de drama

"Succession" (VENCEDOR)

"Better Call Saul"
"Euphoria"
"Ozark"
"Ruptura"
"Round 6"
"Stranger Things"
"Yellowjackets"

Série de comédia

"Ted Lasso" (VENCEDOR)

"Abbott Elementary"
"Barry"
"Curb Your Enthusiasm"
"Hacks"
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
"Only Murders in the Building"
"What We Do in the Shadows"

Série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

"The White Lotus" (VENCEDOR)

"Dopesick" "The Dropout" "Inventando Anna" "Pam & Tommy"

Ator em série de drama

Lee Jung-jae, "Round 6" (VENCEDOR)

Jason Bateman, "Ozark" Brian Cox, "Succession" Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" Adam Scott, "Ruptura" Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Roteiro em série de drama

Jesse Armstrong - "Succession" (VENCEDOR)

Thomas Schnauz - "Beter Call Saul" Chris Mundy - "Ozark" Dan Erickson - "Ruptura" Hwang Dong-hyuk - "Round 6" Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle e Bart Nickerson - "Yellowjackets" Ashley Lyle e Bart Nickerson - "Yellowjackets"

Direção em série de comédia

MJ Delaney - "Ted Lasso" (VENCEDOR)

Hiro Murai - "Atlanta" Bill Hader - "Barry" Lucia Aniello - "Hacks" Cherien Dabis - "Only Murders in the Building" Jamie Babbit - "Only Murders in the Building" Mary Lou Belli - "The Ms. Pat Show"

Atriz de série de comédia

Jean Smart - "Hacks" (VENCEDOR)

Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Quinta Brunson - "Abbott Elementary" Kaley Cuoco - "A Comissária de Bordo" Elle Fanning - "The Great" Issa Rae - "Insecure"

Atriz em série de drama

Zendaya - "Euphoria" (VENCEDOR)

Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve: Dupla obsessão" Laura Linney - "Ozark" Melanie Lynskey - "Yellowjackets" Sandra Oh - "Killing Eve: Dupla obsessão" Reese Witherspoon - "The Morning Show"

Direção em série de drama

Hwang Dong-hyuk - "Round 6" (VENCEDOR)

Jason Bateman - "Ozark" Ben Stiller - "Ruptura" Mark Mylod - "Succession" Cathy Yan - "Succession" Lorene Scafaria - "Succession" Karyn Kusama - "Yellowjackets"

Roteiro em série de comédia

Quinta Brunson - "Abbott Elementary" (VENCEDOR)

Duffy Boudreau - "Barry" Alec Berg e Bill Hader - "Barry" Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, e Lucia Aniello - "Hacks' Steve Martin and John Hoffman - "Only Murders in the Building" Jane Becker - "Ted Lasso" Sarah Naftalis - "What We Do in the Shadows" Stefani Robinson - "What We Do in the Shadows"

Ator de comédia

Jason Sudeikis - "Ted Lasso" (VENCEDOR)

Donald Glover - "Atlanta" Bill Hader - "Barry" Nicholas Hoult - "The Great" Steve Martin - "Only Murders in the Building" Martin Short - "Only Murders in the Building"

Roteiro de especial de variedades

"Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel" (VENCEDOR)

"Ali Wong: Don Wong" "Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)" "Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special" "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy"

Roteiro em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

Mike White - "The White Lotus" (VENCEDOR)

Danny Strong - "Dopesick" Sarah Burgess - "Impeachment: American Crime Story" Molly Smith Metzler - "Maid" Patrick Somerville - "Station Eleven" Elizabeth Meriwether - "The Dropout"

Direção em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

Mike White - "The White Lotus" (VENCEDOR)

Danny Strong - "Dopesick" John Wells - "Maid" Hiro Murai - "Station Eleven" Michael Showalter - "The Dropout" Francesca Gregorini - "The Dropout"

Programa de competição

"Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Girls" (VENCEDOR)

"The Amazing Race" "Nailed It!" "RuPaul's Drag Race" "Top Chef" "The Voice"

Atriz de série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

Amanda Seyfried - "The Dropout" (VENCEDOR)

Toni Collette - "A Escada" Julia Garner - "Inventando Anna" Lily James - "Pam & Tommy" Sarah Paulson - "American Crime Story: Impeachment" Margaret Qualley - "Maid"

Atriz coadjuvante de série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

Jennifer Coolidge - "The White Lotus" (VENCEDOR)

Connie Britton - "The White Lotus" Alexandra Daddario - "The White Lotus" Kaitlyn Dever - "Dopesick" Natasha Rothwell - "The White Lotus" Sydney Sweeney - "The White Lotus" Mare Winningham - "Dopesick"

Talk show de variedades

"Last Week Tonight" (VENCEDOR)

"The Daily Show" "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "Late Night With Seth Meyers" "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

Série de esquetes

"Saturday Night Live" (VENCEDOR)

"A Black Lady Sketch Show"

Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Brett Goldstein - "Ted Lasso" (VENCEDOR)

Anthony Carrigan - "Barry" Toheeb Jimoh - "Ted Lasso" Nick Mohammed - "Ted Lasso" Tony Shalhoub - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Tyler James Williams - "Abbott Elementary" Henry Winkler - "Barry" Bowen Yang - "Saturday Night Live"

Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Sheryl Lee Ralph - "Abbott Elementary" (VENCEDOR)

Alex Borstein, - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Hannah Einbinder - "Hacks" Janelle James - "Abbott Elementary" Kate McKinnon - "Saturday Night Live" Sarah Niles - "Ted Lasso" Juno Temple - "Ted Lasso" Hannah Waddingham - "Ted Lasso"

Atriz coadjuvante de série de drama

Julia Garner - "Ozark" (VENCEDOR)

Patricia Arquette - "Ruptura" Jung Ho-yeon - "Round 6" Christina Ricci - "Yellowjackets" Rhea Seehorn - "Better Call Saul" J. Smith-Cameron - "Succession" Sarah Snook - "Succession" Sydney Sweeney - "Euphoria"

Ator coadjuvante de série de drama

Matthew Macfadyen - "Succession" (VENCEDOR)

Nicholas Braun - "Succession" Billy Crudup - "The Morning Show" Kieran Culkin - "Succession" Park Hae-soo - "Round 6" John Turturro - "Ruptura" Christopher Walken - "Ruptura" Oh Yeong-su - "Round 6"

Ator coadjuvante de série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

Murray Bartlett - "The White Lotus" (VENCEDOR)

Jake Lacy - "The White Lotus" Will Poulter - "Dopesick" Seth Rogen - "Pam & Tommy" Peter Sarsgaard - "Dopesick" Michael Stuhlbarg - "Dopesick" Steve Zahn - "The White Lotus"

Ator de série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

Michael Keaton - "Dopesick" (VENCEDOR)

Colin Firth - "A Escada" Andrew Garfield - "Em Nome do Céu" Oscar Isaac - "Cenas de um casamento" Himesh Patel - "Station Eleven" Sebastian Stan - "Pam & Tommy"