Taylor Swift aparece em oito categorias do VMA 2023 e Anitta também é indicada; veja lista completa

Ainda na categoria, estão Miley Cyrus com "Flowers", Doja Cat com "Attention", Nicki Minaj com "Super Freaky Girl", Olivia Rodrigo com "Vampire" e Sam Smith e Kim Petras com "Unholy".

Taylor Swift lidera em número de indicações, aparecendo em oito categorias. Logo em seguida, está SZA, com seis indicações. As duas aparecem na categoria de vídeo do ano, a primeira com "Anti-Hero", a segunda com "Kill Bill".

VEJA A LISTA DE INDICADOS!





VÍDEO DO ANO





Doja Cat - "Attention"

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - "Unholy"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"





ARTISTA DO ANO





Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift





MÚSICA DO ANO





Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"

Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - "Unholy"

Steve Lacy - "Bad Habit"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"





MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE LATINO

Anitta - "Funk Rave"

Bad Bunny - "Where She Goes"

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - "Ella Baila Sola"

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - "un x100to"

Karol G & Shakira - "TQG"

Rosalía - "Despechá"

Shakira - "Acróstico"





ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO





GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp





MELHOR COLABORAÇÃO DO ANO





David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - "I'm Good (Blue)"

Post Malone & Doja Cat - "I Like You (A Happier Song)"

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On"

KAROL G & Shakira - "TQG"

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - "Creepin (Remix)"

Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"





MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE DE POP





Demi Lovato - "Swine"

Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night"

Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed"

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"

P!NK - "Trustfall"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"





MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE HIP-HOP





Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On"

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - "STAYING ALIVE"

GloRilla & Cardi B - "Tomorrow 2"

Lil Uzi Vert - "Just Wanna Rock"

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - "Kant Nobody"

Metro Boomin ft. Future - "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)"

Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl





MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE ROCK





Foo Fighters - "The Teacher"

Linkin Park - "Lost (Original Version)"

Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Tippa My Tongue"

Måneskin - "The Loneliest"

Metallica - "Lux Æterna"

Muse - "You Make Me Feel Like Its Halloween"





MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE ALTERNATIVO





Blink-182 - "Edging"

Boygenius - "The Film"

Fall Out Boy - "Hold Me Like a Grudge"

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace"

Paramore - "This Is Why"

Thirty Seconds To Mars - "Stuck"





MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE R&B





Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - "Stay"

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - "How Does It Feel"

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - "Creepin (Remix)"

SZA - "Shirt"

Toosii - "Favorite Song"

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - "Love In The Way"





MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE K-POP





Aespa - "Girls"

Blackpink - "Pink Venom"

Fiffty Fifty - "Cupid"

Seventeen - "Super"

Stray Kids - "S-Class"

Tomorrow X Together - "Sugar Rush Ride"





MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE DE AFROBEATS





Ayra Starr - "Rush"

Burna Boy - "Its Plenty"

Davido ft. Musa Keys - "Unavailable"

Fireboy DML & Asake - "Bandana"

Libianca - "People"

Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr - "2 Sugar"





MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE PELO BEM





Alicia Keys - "If I Aint Got You (Orchestral)"

Bad Bunny - "El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente"

Demi Lovato - "Swine"

Dove Cameron - "Breakfast"

Imagine Dragons - "Crushed"

Maluma - "La Reina"





MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA





Adele - "I Drink Wine"

Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed"

Janelle Monae - "Lipstick Lover"

Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out"

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"





MELHOR DIREÇÃO





Doja Cat - "Attention"

Drake - "Falling Back"

Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out"

Megan Thee Stallion - "Her"

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - "Unholy"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"





MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE ARTE





Boygenius - "The Film"

Blackpink - "Pink Venom"

Doja Cat - "Attention"

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace"

Megan Thee Stallion - "Her"

SZA - "Shirt"





MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS





Fall Out Boy - "Love From the Other Side"

Harry Styles - "Music for a Sushi Restaurant"

Melanie Martinez - "Void"

Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - "Unholy"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"





MELHOR COREOGRAFIA





Blackpink - "Pink Venom"

Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night"

Jonas Brothers - "Waffle House"

Megan Thee Stallion - "Her"

Panic! at the Disco - "Middle of a Breakup"

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - "Unholy"





MELHOR EDIÇÃO





Blackpink - "Pink Venom"

Kendrick Lamar - "Rich Spirit"

Miley Cyrus - "River"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"





MELHOR APRESENTAÇÃO "PUSH" DO ANO





Augusto de 2022: Saucy Santana - "Booty"

Setembro de 2022: Stephen Sanchez - "Until I Found You"

Outubro de 2022: JVKE - "golden hour"

Novembro de 2022: Flo Milli - "Conceited"

Dezembro de 2022: Reneé Rapp - "Colorado"

Janeiro de 2023: Sam Ryder - "All The Way Over"

Fevereiro de 2023: Armani White - "GOATED"

Março de 2023: Fletcher - "Becky's So Hot"

Abril de 2023: Tomorrow X Together - "Sugar Rush Ride"

Maio de 2023: Ice Spice  "Princess Diana"

Junho de 2023: FLO  "Losing You"

Junho de 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - "That Part"



